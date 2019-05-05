Hidden animals in Alaska

  • Costa’s Hummingbird. Photo: Mr. Whitekeys
  • Anna’s Hummingbird. Photo: Mr. Whitekeys
  • Costa’s Hummingbird. Photo: Mr. Whitekeys
  • Otter in Campbell Creek. Photo: Laura Burzinski
  • Flying Squirrel. Photo: Barb Malchick

Alaska is known for its diversity of wildlife. Yet there are many animals indigenous to Alaska, particularly in the urban areas, that we never see. There are also animals that are expanding their range from the lower 48, coming up through Canada and even ocean dwellers occasionally testing the waters from Hawaii. On this week’s Outdoor Explorer, we’ll chat with Riley Woodford, an Information Officer with the Division of Wildlife Conservation at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, about the animals that are here but we rarely see and the animals that have made occasional forays into the state and are now close to establishing a permanent presence. In the second segment, we’ll talk to two Anchorage residents who have had encounters with hidden animals in Anchorage.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUESTS:

Segment 1: Riley Woodford: Information Officer with the Division of Wildlife Conservation at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the host of Sounds Wild, an ADFG radio show.
Segment 2: Mr. Whitekeys, Commander in Chief of the Anchorage Audubon and
Barb Malchik, Hillside resident who has had encounters with bats and a flying squirrel in her home.

BROADCAST: Thursday, May 9th, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, May 9th, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

