Alaska Morning News: Monday, May 6, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast

﻿﻿

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Dunleavy administration dismisses Alaska ferries chief

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska

The Alaska Marine Highway System’s top official lost her job this week to cost-cutting, according to Department of Transportation officials.

GOP lawmaker leaves Alaska House majority over budget vote

Associated Press

The bipartisan Alaska House majority has lost one of its Republican members in a disagreement over a budget vote.

Anchorage gatherings draws focus to missing and murdered indigenous women

Johanna Eurich, KYUK

A “healing circle” Saturday at the Alaska Native Heritage Center including drumming and a ceremony reading the names of 191 Alaska Native women who have died or disappeared.

8 a.m. Newscast

﻿﻿

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

US Army Corps extends comment period on Pebble’s draft EIS

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended the public comment period on its draft environmental review of the proposed Pebble Mine.

Anchorage climate plan draft includes steep emission reduction goals

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

On Tuesday, the Anchorage Assembly is scheduled to receive a 106-page Climate Action Plan outlining everything from transportation recommendations to emission reduction targets.

As the Lower 48 continues to dry out, Alaska could get wetter

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk

This past winter, parts of Southeast Alaska experienced severe drought. But a new study published in the journal Nature suggests that’s probably not a preview of what’s to come in Alaska.