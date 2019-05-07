Alaska Morning News: Tuesday, May 7, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast
Pompeo to Arctic Council: Easy days are over
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
In a speech in Finland Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed the future of the Arctic Council, saying the days when it could concentrate almost entirely on environmental research and culture are over.
Wildfire burns south of Delta Junction
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
The Oregon Lakes Fire has already burned about 6,700 acres on a military training
range near Ft. Greely, and according to the Alaska Fire Service, there’s potential for additional growth.
800 tour new Alaska ferry as fate of marine highway looms
Associated Press
The Tazlina, the Alaska Marine Highway System’s newest ferry for the even
though the entire Alaska Marine Highway System faces an uncertain future.,
and will operate in Lynn Canal starting Today.
Dunleavy asks lawmakers not to ‘water’ down crime bill
Associated Press
Gov. Mike Dunleavy says a crime bill that emerged from a key House committee addresses major public safety concerns flagged by his administration and urged lawmakers to not “water” it down.
Bill would allow tribal regalia at certain public events
Associated Press
State agencies, cities, the University of Alaska and school districts could not bar individuals from wearing tribal regalia or carrying objects of traditional cultural significance at public events under a bill introduced in the Alaska House.
Friend and running partner, ‘Rascal’ fatally mauled thwarting bear attack
Robert Woolsey and Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka
A dog was attacked and killed on a Sitka trail on Saturday while defending her
owner from a brown bear. According to state game biologist Steven Bethune, the bear’s behavior might have been the result of unfortunate timing.