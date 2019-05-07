Alaska Morning News: Tuesday, May 7, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast

Pompeo to Arctic Council: Easy days are over

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media

In a speech in Finland Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed the future of the Arctic Council, saying the days when it could concentrate almost entirely on environmental research and culture are over.

Wildfire burns south of Delta Junction

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Oregon Lakes Fire has already burned about 6,700 acres on a military training

range near Ft. Greely, and according to the Alaska Fire Service, there’s potential for additional growth.

800 tour new Alaska ferry as fate of marine highway looms

Associated Press

The Tazlina, the Alaska Marine Highway System’s newest ferry for the even

though the entire Alaska Marine Highway System faces an uncertain future.,

and will operate in Lynn Canal starting Today.

8 a.m. Newscast

Dunleavy asks lawmakers not to ‘water’ down crime bill

Associated Press

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says a crime bill that emerged from a key House committee addresses major public safety concerns flagged by his administration and urged lawmakers to not “water” it down.

Bill would allow tribal regalia at certain public events

Associated Press

State agencies, cities, the University of Alaska and school districts could not bar individuals from wearing tribal regalia or carrying objects of traditional cultural significance at public events under a bill introduced in the Alaska House.

Friend and running partner, ‘Rascal’ fatally mauled thwarting bear attack

Robert Woolsey and Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

A dog was attacked and killed on a Sitka trail on Saturday while defending her

owner from a brown bear. According to state game biologist Steven Bethune, the bear’s behavior might have been the result of unfortunate timing.