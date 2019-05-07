Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

House and Senate work to finish their budgets

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Six state lawmakers met for the first time today to begin hammering out a budget to send to Governor Mike Dunleavy. The committee is aiming to finish its work in time for the House and Senate to pass the budget by the scheduled end of the session on May 15th.

LeDoux stripped of assignments after break with caucus

Associated Press

A Republican state lawmaker has been stripped of her committee assignments after breaking with the Alaska House majority coalition over a budget vote.

As memories of the Exxon Valdez fade, a plea to Congress to retain the lessons learned

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A group of Alaskans traveled to Washington, D.C. to ask lawmakers to renew a fund that allows the government to launch a spill response and pay compensation, even before the company at fault is held to account.

Conservation groups sue over Prince of Wales Island project

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

In March, the U.S. Forest Service signed off on the final environmental review for what could be the largest logging operation in more than a decade in a national forest.

Anchorage School District HR head charged with harassment

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Anchorage School District’s head of human resources has been charged with harassment towards another ASD employee.

University of Alaska reorganizing HR department

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska has sent layoff notices to 48 human resources department employees, as it reorganizes and consolidates its statewide HR system.

Palmer telecom begins work on first overland fiber-optic link to Lower 48

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

It’ll be the state’s first all-terrestrial network, and MTA officials say it’ll provide more bandwidth and faster internet connections for their 30,000 customers – and many others whose local internet service providers connect to the new network.

Alaska salmon industry’s access to lucrative markets hinges on sustainable eco-label

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Hatcheries release over a billion juvenile salmon into the Gulf of Alaska each year, and recently, fishermen, scientists and interest groups have been fighting about the impacts of all of those fish.

Friend and running partner, ‘Rascal’ fatally mauled thwarting bear attack

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

A dog was attacked and killed on a Sitka trail on Saturday (5-4-19), defending her owner from a brown bear.

Eagle with 8-foot wing span crashes into Alaska home

Associated Press

Everyone’s had uninvited guests unexpectedly crash at the house, but an eagle took such a scenario to new heights in Kodiak.

Haines Women’s A Cappella Chorus welcomes Tazlina to the Upper Lynn Canal

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

The Alaska Marine Highway System’s newest ferry carried its first passengers from Juneau to Haines and Skagway Tuesday. Despite uncertainty over the future of the state’s ferry system, the M/V Tazlina received a warm welcome from residents in Haines.