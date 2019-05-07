Police charge Anchorage School District HR head with harassment

Anchorage police have forwarded harassment charges against the Anchorage School District’s head of human resources.

According to Anchorage police, on March 18, ASD Chief Human Resources Officer Todd Hess allegedly walked up to a school district employee and “aggressively grabbed her elbow.” A School Resource Officer conducted interviews with witnesses, and police sent charges to the city’s prosecutor for consideration on April 4.

A spokeswoman for the district said that Hess is currently on a leave of absence. He’s set to retire from the district on June 28.

ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop said at Monday night’s school board meeting that she’s recommending Senior Director of Labor Relations Matt Teaford fill the position vacated by Hess.

Correction: A previous version of this story did not make clear that Hess has not yet been formally charged.

