Traveling Music 5-12-19

Traveling Music
Date: 5-12-19
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Get Through It
Jon Randall with Mairten O’Connor and Alison Brown / Jon Randall
Hands Across the Water: A Benefit for the children of the Tsunami
Compass Records
4:31
Every Long Journey
Ann Reed / Ann Reed
By Request
A Major Label
3:08
Stand By Me
Roger Ridley, and musicians from around the world / Jerry Lieber, Mike Stoller, Ben E. King
Playing for Change: Songs Around the World
Hear Music
5:11
The Roughest Road
Laurie Lewis / Laurie Lewis
Blossoms
www.laurielewis.com
4:24
Firefly
Garnet Rogers / Garnet Rogers
Firefly
Valerie Enterprises
6:29
One Light Shining
Ruth Moody / Ruth Moody
These Wilder Things
Red House Records
4:40
One Does What One Can (instrumental)
Lauren Rioux / Joe Walsh
All the Brighter
Borough Records
3:33
Standing Still
Andrea Zonn with Flook / Sally Barris
Hands Across the Water: A Benefit for the children of the Tsunami
Compass Records
3:35
Better Man
Keb’ Mo / Kevin R. Moore, Anders Osborne
Playing for Change: Songs Around the World
Hear Music
5:20
Less is Moi (instrumental)
Yo-Yo-Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile / Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile, Stuart Duncan
The Goat Rodeo Sessions
Sony
7:27
Cool Your Jets
Laurie Lewis / Laurie Lewis
Blossoms
www.laurielewis.com
2:26
Cumberland Plateau
John Cowan with The Brock McGuire Band /
Hands Across the Water: A Benefit for the children of the Tsunami
Compass Records
2:56
Deep Fat Frying
Ann Reed / Ann Reed
By Request
A Major Label
2:10