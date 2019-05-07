Traveling Music 5-12-19

Traveling Music

Date: 5-12-19

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Get Through It

Jon Randall with Mairten O’Connor and Alison Brown / Jon Randall

Hands Across the Water: A Benefit for the children of the Tsunami

Compass Records

4:31

Every Long Journey

Ann Reed / Ann Reed

By Request

A Major Label

3:08

Stand By Me

Roger Ridley, and musicians from around the world / Jerry Lieber, Mike Stoller, Ben E. King

Playing for Change: Songs Around the World

Hear Music

5:11

The Roughest Road

Laurie Lewis / Laurie Lewis

Blossoms

www.laurielewis.com

4:24

Firefly

Garnet Rogers / Garnet Rogers

Firefly

Valerie Enterprises

6:29

One Light Shining

Ruth Moody / Ruth Moody

These Wilder Things

Red House Records

4:40

One Does What One Can (instrumental)

Lauren Rioux / Joe Walsh

All the Brighter

Borough Records

3:33

Standing Still

Andrea Zonn with Flook / Sally Barris

Hands Across the Water: A Benefit for the children of the Tsunami

Compass Records

3:35

Better Man

Keb’ Mo / Kevin R. Moore, Anders Osborne

Playing for Change: Songs Around the World

Hear Music

5:20

Less is Moi (instrumental)

Yo-Yo-Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile / Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile, Stuart Duncan

The Goat Rodeo Sessions

Sony

7:27

Cool Your Jets

Laurie Lewis / Laurie Lewis

Blossoms

www.laurielewis.com

2:26

Cumberland Plateau

John Cowan with The Brock McGuire Band /

Hands Across the Water: A Benefit for the children of the Tsunami

Compass Records

2:56

Deep Fat Frying

Ann Reed / Ann Reed

By Request

A Major Label

2:10