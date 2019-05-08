Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

﻿﻿﻿﻿ ﻿﻿﻿﻿

Alaska prison riot damage estimated at $100,000

Associated Press

The Alaska Department of Corrections says prisoners caused an estimated $100,000 damage after taking over a wing of a maximum security prison.

House passes sweeping crime bill

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

House Bill 49 would mark the third time the Legislature changed major provisions of the controversial criminal justice law known as Senate Bill 91.

Why is the US so far behind in the Arctic? Clues emerge at congressional hearing

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Retired admiral Thad Allen, a former Coast Guard commandant, said the country needs to wake up to the strategic importance of the Arctic Ocean and commit more resources to it.

Constitutional delegate Vic Fischer opposes Dunleavy’s amendment proposals

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Vic Fischer spoke to the House State Affairs Committee Tuesday, two days after his 95th birthday. He contrasted the state constitution’s language with the proposed amendments.

Anchorage man indicted for 2018 murder of girlfriend’s 6-year-old son

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An Anchorage man has been arrested nearly a year after the death of a child in his care.

Trappers and dog-owners at odds over new restrictions in Anchorage

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

After recent reports of dogs dying from getting caught in traps, the goal of the new ordinance is to further restrict the practice within the municipality.

Tazlina makes maiden voyage to Haines and Skagway

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Thirteen years after it was first conceived, the first Alaska class ferry completed its maiden voyage up Lynn Canal. The concept and design has changed with different governors making it an odd duck in the fleet.

Search renewed for Iliamna Lake’s ‘monster’ with DNA testing and underwater video

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

If there really is a lake monster in Alaska’s largest lake, a group of researchers using cutting edge technology this summer might have the best chance yet of finding it.