Algo Nuevo May 5th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, April 28th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Canela
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
522
Ensenate A Amar
Davis De Anda Y Xelencia
XXXelencia
Fuerte Records
355
Robarte Un Beso
Latente
Promo
Latin World
321
Hoy Te Vi
Mel Y Raices
Promo
Unknown
342
La Primera Vez
Mel Y Raices
Promo
Unknown
309
Mazz Medley
Isabel Marie
Promo
Q Productions
718
El Gallo Copeton
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
341
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
457
Las Gaviotas
Eva Torrez
Promo
Atlantis
300
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502
Mi Primer Amor
Candace Vargas
A Mi Modo
Vargas Recording
343
Ya No Te Quiero
Candace Vargas
A Mi Modo
Vargas Recording
356
Pecadora
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
300
Dos Pajarillos
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
417
El Mariachi Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
416
En Cuantas Camas
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
339
Vestido Mjoado
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
339
Hasta Que Te Vea
Grupo Iluso
Promo
Klazz
329
Mariachi Mix
Elida Reyna Y avante
Club Mix
Freddie
1348
Suavecito
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
655
Senorita Tequila
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
432
Nena
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
659
Mentirosa
Los Texmaniacs
Americano Groove
Line in the Sand
415
Te Voy Olvidar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
418
Nuevo Laredo
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
458
You’re Still a Young Man
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
520
Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
341
No Le Digan
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
402
Entre Copa Y Copa
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
406
Jardin De La Dicha
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
328
Necesito Tu Amor
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
313
La Bandrea De Tejas
The Latin Legendz
Tex Mex Funk
Discos V
350
Los Dos Sabemos
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
335
Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
703
Tres Deseos
Laura Canales
Vision 20 20 Exitos
Capitol
343
Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
534
Valseadas Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
1147