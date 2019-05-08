Algo Nuevo May 5th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, April 28th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Canela

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

522

Ensenate A Amar

Davis De Anda Y Xelencia

XXXelencia

Fuerte Records

355

Robarte Un Beso

Latente

Promo

Latin World

321

Hoy Te Vi

Mel Y Raices

Promo

Unknown

342

La Primera Vez

Mel Y Raices

Promo

Unknown

309

Mazz Medley

Isabel Marie

Promo

Q Productions

718

El Gallo Copeton

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

341

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

457

Las Gaviotas

Eva Torrez

Promo

Atlantis

300

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

502

Mi Primer Amor

Candace Vargas

A Mi Modo

Vargas Recording

343

Ya No Te Quiero

Candace Vargas

A Mi Modo

Vargas Recording

356

Pecadora

Ray Camacho

Pecadora

Cobalt

300

Dos Pajarillos

Ray Camacho

Pecadora

Cobalt

417

El Mariachi Loco

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

416

En Cuantas Camas

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

339

Vestido Mjoado

Sangre Joven

Promo

SJ Records

339

Hasta Que Te Vea

Grupo Iluso

Promo

Klazz

329

Mariachi Mix

Elida Reyna Y avante

Club Mix

Freddie

1348

Suavecito

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

655

Senorita Tequila

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

432

Nena

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

659

Mentirosa

Los Texmaniacs

Americano Groove

Line in the Sand

415

Te Voy Olvidar

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

418

Nuevo Laredo

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

458

You’re Still a Young Man

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

520

Dos Cosas

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

341

No Le Digan

Darren Cordova Y Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

402

Entre Copa Y Copa

Darren Cordova Y Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

406

Jardin De La Dicha

Los Cucuys

Me Sigo De Frente

CHR Records

328

Necesito Tu Amor

Los Cucuys

Me Sigo De Frente

CHR Records

313

La Bandrea De Tejas

The Latin Legendz

Tex Mex Funk

Discos V

350

Los Dos Sabemos

Stefani Montiel

Amor Supernatural

VMB

335

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

703

Tres Deseos

Laura Canales

Vision 20 20 Exitos

Capitol

343

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

534

Valseadas Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

1147