Algo Nuevo May 5th, 2019

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
Here’s the Sunday, April 28th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

Canela
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
522

Ensenate A Amar
Davis De Anda Y Xelencia
XXXelencia
Fuerte Records
355

Robarte Un Beso
Latente
Promo
Latin World
321

Hoy Te Vi
Mel Y Raices
Promo
Unknown
342

La Primera Vez
Mel Y Raices
Promo
Unknown
309

Mazz Medley
Isabel Marie
Promo
Q Productions
718

El Gallo Copeton
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
341

La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
457

Las Gaviotas
Eva Torrez
Promo
Atlantis
300

El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502

Mi Primer Amor
Candace Vargas
A Mi Modo
Vargas Recording
343

Ya No Te Quiero
Candace Vargas
A Mi Modo
Vargas Recording
356

Pecadora
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
300

Dos Pajarillos
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
417

El Mariachi Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
416

En Cuantas Camas
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
339

Vestido Mjoado
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
339

Hasta Que Te Vea
Grupo Iluso
Promo
Klazz
329

Mariachi Mix
Elida Reyna Y avante
Club Mix
Freddie
1348

Suavecito
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
655

Senorita Tequila
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
432

Nena
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
659

Mentirosa
Los Texmaniacs
Americano Groove
Line in the Sand
415

Te Voy Olvidar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
418

Nuevo Laredo
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
458

You’re Still a Young Man
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
520

Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
341

No Le Digan
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
402

Entre Copa Y Copa
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
406

Jardin De La Dicha
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
328

Necesito Tu Amor
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
313

La Bandrea De Tejas
The Latin Legendz
Tex Mex Funk
Discos V
350

Los Dos Sabemos
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
335

Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
703

Tres Deseos
Laura Canales
Vision 20 20 Exitos
Capitol
343

Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
534

Valseadas Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
1147

