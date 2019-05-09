Alaska Morning News: Thursday, May 9, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast

DEC reclassifies PFAS contamination levels

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The Dunleavy administration has quietly reclassified how it measures PFAS contamination in ground water. In April, the Department of Environmental Conservation said it would test for fewer chemicals to determine whether well water is safe to drink.

Prison riot damage estimated at $100,000

Associated Press

The Alaska Department of Corrections says 62 prisoners on Tuesday night barricaded off a 64-bed section of Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward.

Engine trouble leaves state ferry Columbia awaiting repairs in Juneau

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

The state ferry Columbia broke down en route from Sitka to Petersburg Tuesday night, leaving passengers stranded in Juneau while the Alaska Department of Transportation worked to diagnose the vessel’s problems.

8 a.m. Newscast

House passes sweeping crime bill

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska House has passed a wide-ranging revision to the state’s criminal justice laws, the third time the Legislature changed major provisions of the controversial law known as Senate Bill 91.

Golovin man dies after attempting to ‘water-skip’ lead in sea ice

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Alaska State Troopers reported 27-year-old Travis Fagerstrom had fallen in after water-skipping a 30-foot lead in the ice on his snowmachine.

Women in Alaska’s fishing industry hope to curb sexual harassment

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

Many women in the commercial fishing industry say sexual harassment is part of the job. But being on a boat for weeks at a time can make harassment hard to escape, and seeking help especially difficult.