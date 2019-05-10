Alaska Morning News: Friday, May 10, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast

Car accident on Unalaska’s Mount Ballyhoo leaves 2 students dead

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

Two high school students died in a car accident Thursday after the vehicle was driven into a ravine off the side of Unalaska’s Mount Ballyhoo.

Attorney general says school funding plan is unconstitutional

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

A disagreement between the Legislature and Gov. Mike Dunleavy over school funding may be heading toward a constitutional showdown — one that could affect whether the state sends money to school districts.

Dunleavy responds to Alaska legislators push for protection from British Columbia mines

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has pledged to engage with British Columbia to protect Alaska’s natural resources and environment. That’s in response to lawmakers’ concern over potential threats from transboundary mining.

8 a.m. Newscast

As the ice goes, Arctic nations find their bonds are tested

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media

In the end, the eight nations of the Arctic Council signed a short statement, affirming their commitment to peace and cooperation. But two major issues loomed over the Arctic Council meeting in Finland this week, and they pull at the seams of Arctic unity.

Alaska seeks to boost gun background check system reporting

Associated Press

Alaska lawmakers are considering requiring the courts to review for a federal database system records dating to 1981 for individuals who have been involuntarily committed and would be restricted from owning firearms.