Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 10, 2019

Dividend size to be a focus in session’s closing days

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The size of permanent fund dividends will be at the center of talks between the House, the Senate and Governor Mike Dunleavy as the Legislature aims to end its session on Wednesday.

Bob Penney spent more than $300,000 to get Gov. Dunleavy elected. Then his grandson got an $8,000-a-month no-bid contract.

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Clark Penney’s company, Penney Capital, was hired to help a Dunleavy administration initiative to bring new businesses to Alaska and expand existing ones. Officials justified the no-bid contract by citing its urgency and Penney’s experience working with wealthy investors.

Dunleavy administration weighs in on Pebble-backed lawsuit against BBRSDA

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

Last month, six commercial fishermen filed a lawsuit against the regional seafood association in Bristol Bay to which they belong. The lawsuit, funded by the Pebble Limited Partnership, challenges more than $250,000 in funds the association had spent on groups that oppose the Pebble Mine. Now, the Dunleavy administration has added its voice to the dispute.

Dunleavy responds to Alaska legislators push for protection from British Columbia mines

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has pledged to engage with British Columbia to protect Alaska’s natural resources and environment.

UA Board of Regents prepare for budget scenarios in light of likely cuts

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

University of Alaska regents received a budget update from UA president Jim Johnsen during a special meeting yesterday. Johnsen described several scenarios the university is considering in light of various state funding proposals.

Women in Alaska’s fishing industry hope to curb sexual harassment

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

Many women in the commercial fishing industry say sexual harassment is part of the job. But, being on a boat for weeks or months at a time can make harassment hard to escape and seeking help especially difficult. Now, there’s a push to make the seas safer for women.

Napakiak says goodbye to residents who died in jail fire

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

The Napakiak Moravian church was packed on Wednesday, May 8, as people came to say their final goodbyes to two residents who died in a fire in the city jail last week.

AK: Petersburg students turn plastic trash into artsy treasures

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

In Petersburg, a visiting artist is turning plastic pollution into art at the grade school. These exercises are designed to educate kids on the true costs of plastics on our planet.

49 Voices: Robert Fowler of Tuntutuliak

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

This week we’re hearing from Robert Fowler in Tuntutuliak. Fowler has lived in Alaska for seven years, having moved up from Oregon. He’s the principal of the school in the village.