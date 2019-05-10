Mental health literacy and first aid

What do you do if you encounter someone confused and scared or acting in a strange way? Just as First Aid and CPR help teach people how to aid in a medical emergency, Mental Health First Aid teaches the skills needed to recognize and assist someone who is experiencing a mental health related crisis. Next on Line One, join co-host Prentis Pemberton for a discussion mental health literacy.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUEST:
- Jill Ramsey, MS, Behavioral Health Training Coordinator at Center for Human Development
LINKS:
- Get basic information at Mental Health First Aid USA
- Why is mental health first aid in rural communities?
- The National Council of Behavioral Health has links to help you find or begin training for mental health first aid in your community
- Careline Alaska is a suicide prevention and someone to talk to line. If you or someone you know is in need of non-emergency help, call 1-877-266-4357.
- Not sure what number you’re looking for? Alaska 2-1-1 can help you find help in your community
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: