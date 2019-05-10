Mental health literacy and first aid

By
Prentiss Pemberton
-
What do you do if you encounter someone confused and scared or acting in a strange way? Just as First Aid and CPR help teach people how to aid in a medical emergency, Mental Health First Aid teaches the skills needed to recognize and assist someone who is experiencing a mental health related crisis. Next on Line One, join co-host Prentis Pemberton for a discussion mental health literacy.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUEST:

  • Jill Ramsey, MS, Behavioral Health Training Coordinator at Center for Human Development
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

