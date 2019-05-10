Mental health literacy and first aid

What do you do if you encounter someone confused and scared or acting in a strange way? Just as First Aid and CPR help teach people how to aid in a medical emergency, Mental Health First Aid teaches the skills needed to recognize and assist someone who is experiencing a mental health related crisis. Next on Line One, join co-host Prentis Pemberton for a discussion mental health literacy.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUEST:

Jill Ramsey, MS, Behavioral Health Training Coordinator at Center for Human Development

LINKS: Get basic information at Mental Health First Aid USA

Why is mental health first aid in rural communities?

The National Council of Behavioral Health has links to help you find or begin training for mental health first aid in your community

Careline Alaska is a suicide prevention and someone to talk to line. If you or someone you know is in need of non-emergency help, call 1-877-266-4357.

Not sure what number you’re looking for? Alaska 2-1-1 can help you find help in your community PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: