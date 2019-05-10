The future of the Port of Alaska

(Photo courtesy the Port of Alaska)

Two billion dollars. That’s the cost estimate to repair the port of Alaska. The port, on Cook Inlet’s shore, is near downtown Anchorage but supplies fuel, construction materials, groceries and other goods to most of the state. Why the big price tag and how will it be paid for? Higher tariffs could mean higher prices for consumers. We’ll discuss the future of the port on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Steve Ribuffo , Director of Port of Alaska

, Director of Port of Alaska Bill Falsey, Anchorage Municipality Manager

