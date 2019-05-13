Alaska Morning News: Monday, May 13, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast

Senate committee goes further than House in repealing controversial crime law

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

The Senate Finance Committee passed House Bill 49 on Sunday after adding elements of a criminal justice package proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Alaska lawmakers pass bill addressing assault, strangulation

Associated Press

Alaska lawmakers have passed a bill intended to address issues in state law highlighted by a controversial case last year

Permanent fund dividend amount to be a focus in session’s closing days

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

The size of permanent fund dividends will be at the center of talks between the House, the Senate and Gov. Mike Dunleavy as the Legislature aims to end its session on Wednesday.

8 a.m. Newscast

Man’s death in west Alaska village jail is 3rd in 2 weeks

Associated Press

The Anchorage Daily News reports that 54-year-old Robert Nick of Akiachak died in a tribal jail. He was the third person to die in a western Alaska community jail in the past two weeks.

Napakiak says goodbye to residents who died in jail fire

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

The Napakiak Moravian Church was packed on Wednesday, May 8, as people came to say their final goodbyes to two residents who died in a fire in the city jail in April.

Religious gathering raises disease concern

Johanna Eurich, KYUK – Bethel

People attending a Bethel religious revival meeting last month may have been exposed to tuberculosis, according to public health officials.