Alaska Morning News: Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Surgeon to consider challenging Sullivan for Senate seat

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

A potential challenger has emerged to run against Republican U.S Senator Dan Sullivan next year. Dr. Al Gross, a 57-year-old orthopedic surgeon, is announcing his possible interest in running as an independent this week.

Key House member says Dunleavy’s office didn’t act in good faith on crime bill

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

North Pole Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson said Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office agreed to provisions of House Bill 49 in private discussions that the administration has since criticized.

Alaska lawmakers face looming deadline, big decisions

Associated Press

With the session’s thorniest issues awaiting resolution, lawmakers face another looming deadline to complete their work: Wednesday marks the 121st day of the regular session, the constitutional limit, though a 10-day extension is allowable.

Four dead after two planes crash near George Inlet

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Preliminary reports indicate there was a mid-air collision between the two planes, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Rangers rescue Denali climber hurt in snowboarding fall

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The National Park Service rescued a climber Sunday on Denali who had been injured in a fall days earlier while snowboarding down the mountain, the tallest in North America.

Erosion threatens Napakiak school, fuel tanks

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Napakiak doesn’t have a boat landing. Storms over the past week ate huge chunks from the Kuskokwim river bank close to the city school and fuel tanks, consuming the shoreline where people land their boats.