Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Search continues for those missing from mid-air plane collision near Ketchikan

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Four people are confirmed dead from a mid-air plane collision Monday near Ketchikan and crews are searching for two that remain missing.

NTSB: Southeast plane collision happened at about 3,300 feet

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

A National Transportation Safety Board team of investigators has landed in Ketchikan to look into Monday’s fatal mid-air collision of two tour planes.

As end of regular session approaches, lawmakers in disagreement over crime bills

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

As Alaska lawmakers head into the last scheduled day of the legislative session, there’s a lot of work left to do.

Unangax cemetery at former WWII internment camp may be added to Funter Bay park

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaska lawmakers are considering expanding a state park to include historic graves of Alaska Natives who were among those who died in World War II internment camps.

Prosecutors build case around Anchorage man’s illegal weapons charges and racist social media

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Justice Department is laying out a case against a young Anchorage resident accused of illegal weapons charges it says are connected to racially charged social media posts. A federal judge denied the accused bail, suggesting he poses a threat to the public.

Man dies in Akiachak jail

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Another death in a western Alaskan jail has occurred, this time in Akiachak. Tribal jail guards found Robert Nick, age 54, unresponsive on Friday, May 10.

Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan and environmental groups appeal decision in mining case

Claire Stremple, KHNS – Haines

A federal judge ruled in March that the Bureau of Land Management doesn’t have to consider future mine impacts when permitting for exploration.

Court system inches forward with years-long upgrade to digital filing system

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Court System takes in and maintains hard copies of millions of pages of documents annually. It’s been trying to upgrade to an electronic, paper-on-demand system for years.

Wind, waves hamper efforts to salvage grounded longliner

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Aground since May 7, the 70-foot longliner Masonic remains on the rocks on the Spanish Islands, and rough seas and high winds may prevent salvage crews from recovering vessel itself, or the large quantity of fuel on board.

UAF students propose guidelines for Fairbanks-area climate change response plan

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough does not have a plan to respond to climate change, like the one under consideration by the Anchorage Assembly, which aims to cut the city’s greenhouse-gas emissions by 80 percent within 30 years. But a group of UAF students have come up recommendations on what a Fairbanks-area climate-action plan might look like, and how local leaders could get citizens to buy-in to it.