Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Search continues for those missing from mid-air plane collision near Ketchikan
Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan
Four people are confirmed dead from a mid-air plane collision Monday near Ketchikan and crews are searching for two that remain missing.
NTSB: Southeast plane collision happened at about 3,300 feet
Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan
A National Transportation Safety Board team of investigators has landed in Ketchikan to look into Monday’s fatal mid-air collision of two tour planes.
As end of regular session approaches, lawmakers in disagreement over crime bills
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
As Alaska lawmakers head into the last scheduled day of the legislative session, there’s a lot of work left to do.
Unangax cemetery at former WWII internment camp may be added to Funter Bay park
Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau
Alaska lawmakers are considering expanding a state park to include historic graves of Alaska Natives who were among those who died in World War II internment camps.
Prosecutors build case around Anchorage man’s illegal weapons charges and racist social media
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The Justice Department is laying out a case against a young Anchorage resident accused of illegal weapons charges it says are connected to racially charged social media posts. A federal judge denied the accused bail, suggesting he poses a threat to the public.
Man dies in Akiachak jail
Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel
Another death in a western Alaskan jail has occurred, this time in Akiachak. Tribal jail guards found Robert Nick, age 54, unresponsive on Friday, May 10.
Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan and environmental groups appeal decision in mining case
Claire Stremple, KHNS – Haines
A federal judge ruled in March that the Bureau of Land Management doesn’t have to consider future mine impacts when permitting for exploration.
Court system inches forward with years-long upgrade to digital filing system
Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau
The Alaska Court System takes in and maintains hard copies of millions of pages of documents annually. It’s been trying to upgrade to an electronic, paper-on-demand system for years.
Wind, waves hamper efforts to salvage grounded longliner
Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka
Aground since May 7, the 70-foot longliner Masonic remains on the rocks on the Spanish Islands, and rough seas and high winds may prevent salvage crews from recovering vessel itself, or the large quantity of fuel on board.
UAF students propose guidelines for Fairbanks-area climate change response plan
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
The Fairbanks North Star Borough does not have a plan to respond to climate change, like the one under consideration by the Anchorage Assembly, which aims to cut the city’s greenhouse-gas emissions by 80 percent within 30 years. But a group of UAF students have come up recommendations on what a Fairbanks-area climate-action plan might look like, and how local leaders could get citizens to buy-in to it.