Former Fairbanks North Star Borough assembly member Kathryn Dodge is running for mayor of the City of Fairbanks.

       

Dodge, who ran as a Democrat for a Fairbanks State House seat last fall, and lost by one vote to Republican Bart LeBon, announced her mayoral run Monday.

In an online post Dodge says “Fairbanks is the bright economic spot in our state right now and we need to work to make sure we maximize this opportunity.”