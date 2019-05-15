Alaska Morning News: Wednesday, May 15, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast

﻿﻿

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

NTSB: Southeast plane collision happened at about 3,300 feet

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

A National Transportation Safety Board team of investigators has landed in Ketchikan to investigate Monday’s fatal mid-air collision between two tour planes. The crash killed six people and left 10 survivors with injuries ranging from lacerations to a fractured spine.

Bail denied in federal case on illegal weapons and threatening posts

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An FBI investigation into social media posts threatening to kill racial and religious minorities led law enforcement officers to an East Anchorage apartment, where they found what prosecutors say was an unlawful machine gun and silencers, as well as almost a dozen other firearms.

8 a.m. Newscast

﻿﻿

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

In Juneau, lawmakers reach last scheduled day of the legislative session

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Anchorage

It’s not clear if the Legislature will finish its work on time. The alternatives? It can vote

once to extend the session by 10 days, and it can call itself into a special session, as can Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Unangax cemetery at former WWII internment camp may be added to Funter Bay park

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaska lawmakers are considering expanding a state park to include historic graves of Alaska Natives who were among those who died in World War II internment camps.