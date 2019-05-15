Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Ketchikan tour companies in plane crash both had GPS trackers. So what went wrong?

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

During cruise ship season, the skies over Ketchikan buzz with float planes, taking cruise ship passengers on flightseeing tours. It’s a busy enough area, with fickle enough weather, that airlines have installed expensive equipment in their planes to help avert mid-air collisions.

Legislature works to finish budget on last day of session

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Legislature is trying to finish its work on the budget today. It’s the last day of the 121-day session. But it looks like they may be headed toward extra innings. But even if lawmakers finish work on the budget, they’re having trouble agreeing on struggling over what to do about permanent fund dividends.

Warrant issued for man suspected in Fairbanks woman’s death

Associated Press

A warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Fairbanks man suspected of killing a 69-year-old woman with whom he had been staying.

What the healthcare overhaul at VA means for Alaska vets

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The MISSION Act goes into effect on June 6th, and is intended to modernize veteran healthcare as a wave of younger vets are beginning to access services.

Iliamna Natives Limited reaches right-of-way agreement with Pebble.

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

A village corporation for a community near where the Pebble Limited Partnership wants to develop its mine, has reached a right-of-way agreement with the company. This would allow Pebble access to lands that could prove critical to the development of the project.

State plan proposes tougher burning controls in Fairbanks

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state has released a new plan to reduce Fairbanks wintertime fine particulate pollution. The updated plan is federally required because, areas of Fairbanks and North Pole continue to fall below Clean Air Act standards, when cold air inversions trap emissions form wood, coal and oil burning.

Kathryn Dodge running for mayor of City of Fairbanks

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Former Fairbanks North Star Borough assembly member Kathryn Dodge is running for mayor of the City of Fairbanks.

In Utqiaġvik, learning about climate change includes studying your backyard

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“They get the traditional, ecological perspective on sea ice and how it’s changing and shifting from the whaling crews and whaling captains,” teacher Kevin Neyhard said. “And then … we drill cores through the ice to learn about it from that perspective.”