Traveling Music 5-19-19

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
5-19-19
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Don’t Need Much to Be Happy
Mary Chapin Carpenter / Mary Chapin Carpenter
Ashes and Roses
Zoe
4:22
Have Your Lamps Gone Out?
Malcolm Dalglish and the Oolites / Traditional
Pleasure
Oolitic Music
4:08
Ain’t No Grave
Crooked Still / Claude Ely
Live
Crooked Still
3:39
What Are They Doing in Heaven Today?
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn / Traditional
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn
Rounder
4:37
Storm Warning
Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell
Close Ties
New West Records
4:37
Why Shouldn’t We?
Mary Chapin Carpenter / Mary Chapin Carpenter
The Calling
Zoe
5:05
The Weight of Changing Everything
Tim Easton / Tim Easton
Since 1966: Volume 1
www.timeaston.com
3:19
Android (Good Day Miss Iris, Android) (instrumental)
Crowfoot / Adam Broome, Nicholas Williams
Nadajai
www.crowfootmusic.com
5:12
Captain, Captain
Crooked Still / Traditional
Live
Crooked Still
3:06
What’cha Gonna Do?
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn / Bela Fleck
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn
Rounder
3:49
What To Keep and What To Throw Away
Mary Chapin Carpenter / Mary Chapin Carpenter
Ashes and Roses
Zoe
4:33
Pegasus
Malcolm Dalglish and the Oolites / Malcolm Dalglish
Pleasure
Oolitic Music
7:06
Dragonflying (instrumental)
Crowfoot / Jaige Trudell
Nadajai
www.crowfootmusic.com
3:34