Traveling Music 5-19-19

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

5-19-19

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Don’t Need Much to Be Happy

Mary Chapin Carpenter / Mary Chapin Carpenter

Ashes and Roses

Zoe

4:22

Have Your Lamps Gone Out?

Malcolm Dalglish and the Oolites / Traditional

Pleasure

Oolitic Music

4:08

Ain’t No Grave

Crooked Still / Claude Ely

Live

Crooked Still

3:39

What Are They Doing in Heaven Today?

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn / Traditional

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn

Rounder

4:37

Storm Warning

Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell

Close Ties

New West Records

4:37

Why Shouldn’t We?

Mary Chapin Carpenter / Mary Chapin Carpenter

The Calling

Zoe

5:05

The Weight of Changing Everything

Tim Easton / Tim Easton

Since 1966: Volume 1

www.timeaston.com

3:19

Android (Good Day Miss Iris, Android) (instrumental)

Crowfoot / Adam Broome, Nicholas Williams

Nadajai

www.crowfootmusic.com

5:12

Captain, Captain

Crooked Still / Traditional

Live

Crooked Still

3:06

What’cha Gonna Do?

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn / Bela Fleck

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn

Rounder

3:49

What To Keep and What To Throw Away

Mary Chapin Carpenter / Mary Chapin Carpenter

Ashes and Roses

Zoe

4:33

Pegasus

Malcolm Dalglish and the Oolites / Malcolm Dalglish

Pleasure

Oolitic Music

7:06

Dragonflying (instrumental)

Crowfoot / Jaige Trudell

Nadajai

www.crowfootmusic.com

3:34