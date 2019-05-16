Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Alaska lawmakers say compromise crime bill repeals Senate Bill 91

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The compromise bill, which repeals a controversial criminal justice reform law passed in 2016, would lead to longer criminal sentences. The Alaska Legislature plans to take it up next week.

Murkowski sticks with GOP to confirm anti-abortion nominee to bench

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski helped the Senate confirm President Trump’s 65th federal trial court judge. The nominee, Wendy Vitter, overcame substantial criticism from abortion rights groups.

US House bill clears path for Alaska tribes to put land in trust

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The U.S. House on Wednesday passed a bill that would clear a legal cloud over whether Alaska tribes can put land in trust, giving them the authority to govern over that land.

Two of Alaska’s biggest exports are caught up in the US and China trade dispute

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

As President Donald Trump’s trade dispute with China continues to drag out, some of Alaska’s biggest exports expect to be hit with even steeper tariffs than they’ve seen in recent months.

Residents step up to help victims of Southeast plan collision

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

In the aftermath of Monday’s fatal mid-air floatplane collision, Ketchikan residents did what they always do. They helped.

Legislature passes bill allowing Alaska State Fair, ski areas to serve alcohol

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

On Wednesday, on the last day of its regular session, the Alaska Legislature passed a bill allowing businesses like the Alaska State Fair and others to continue selling alcohol.

Aspiring to have a ‘live city again,’ Solomon moves forward on path to renewable energy

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

What used to be a fast-growing community during the gold rush in the early 1900s, the Village of Solomon is now only inhabited seasonally with no year-round residents. Located about 30 miles east of Nome, this community now seeks to return to its former status as a city.

Anchorage musician Quinn Christopherson wins NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert contest

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An Anchorage singer-songwriter is the winner of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert contest. Quinn Christopherson beat out 6,000 entries from around the world with a song called “Erase Me”, recorded in front of the huge, famous Sydney Laurence painting at the Anchorage Museum.