6 months after 7.1

Residents in Southcentral are still assessing damage, contractors are busy and FEMA increased funding levels once snow cover subsided and more infrastructure problems were apparent.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Michael West – State seismologist
- Kyle Brennan– engineer
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
