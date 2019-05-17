Alaska Morning News: Friday, May 17, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast

Alaska lawmakers say compromise crime bill repeals Senate Bill 91

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Legislature convened for a special session Thursday after failing to finish its work on time Wednesday.

Legislature approves alcohol license law

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Lawmakers have passed a bill allowing businesses like the Alaska State Fair and others to continue selling alcohol.

Man charged in Alaska cold case drops extradition fight

Associated Press

A Maine man is no longer fighting extradition to Alaska to face charges that he raped and killed a woman there more than 25 years ago.

8 a.m. Newscast

Murkowski sticks with GOP to confirm anti-abortion nominee to bench

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski helped the Senate confirm President Trump’s 65th federal trial court judge. The nominee, Wendy Vitter, overcame substantial criticism from abortion rights groups.

Aspiring to have a ‘live city again,’ Solomon moves forward on path to renewable energy

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

The Village of Solomon, a formerly fast-growing gold rush community near the Norton Sound coast, is now inhabited only seasonally. But it seeks to return to its former city status, and it’s working to develop more energy sources in order to do that.