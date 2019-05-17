Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 17, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Lawmaker says she won’t hear Alaska abortion ban bill

Associated Press

A state House Health and Social Services Committee co-chair says she will not hear a bill that seeks to outlaw abortion in Alaska.

Murkowski suggests multi-faceted approach is necessary to combat carbon emissions

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Companies like BP, Shell and Exxon are launching coalitions to do something that was almost unthinkable a few years ago: They’re asking Congress to impose a tax or fee on carbon emissions. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is highlighting a different approach in the Senate Energy Committee.

Court throws out Pebble-backed lawsuit against BBRSDA

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

A Superior Court judge today dismissed a Pebble mine-backed lawsuit against a regional seafood development association in Bristol Bay. It’s a legal victory for the association, which was sued by six of its members last month.

Ferry system could still be operational with Legislature’s suggested cuts

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The Alaska Marine Highway System will likely avert a shutdown proposed by the Dunleavy administration but operate at a reduced level this winter.

Feds demand armed backup to keep Prince Rupert ferry terminal open

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaska’s cash-strapped ferry system may soon pay the wages of Canadian police in order to maintain its connection to British Columbia. The arrangement is in response to a demand by U.S. customs agents for armed back up.

Spring Creek continues clean-up, investigation of May 7 riot

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Staff and inmates at Spring Creek Correctional Center – Alaska’s maximum security prison, in Seward – continued to clean up this week after a riot there May 7th.

AK: Counting the hooligan swimming through Haines streams

Claire Stremple, KHNS – Haines

The only ongoing research on Southeast Alaska hooligan is the result of a nine-year study by the Chilkoot Indian Association.

49 Voices: Maurice Nanalook of Bethel

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

This week we’re hearing from Maurice Nanalook of Bethel. Nanalook was one of several drummers at this year’s Cama-i Dance Festival.