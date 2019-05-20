Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 20, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

From Texas to Colorado to Scotland, ANWR drilling opponents take their case to CEOs

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A small crowd marched on BP’s American headquarters in Denver today, demanding the oil conglomerate not drill in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. It’s part of a larger effort by environmental groups to target oil companies and also banks.

State to ship water to Yakutat following PFAS contamination at well

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

State officials say they’ll soon begin shipping water to Yakutat after PFAS contamination was found in wells near the Southeast city’s state-owned airport.

Negotiations over Alaska Tribal Child Welfare Compact break down between state and tribes

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Negotiations broke down Friday over a compact between Alaska Native tribes, tribal organizations and the state Department of Health and Social Services.

Pink salmon fisherman still waiting for federal relief funding after season disaster

Kavitha George, KMXT – Kodiak

The 2016 pink salmon season qualified as a federal disaster, but relief funding is stalled on the Office of Management and Budget desk in D.C. Until it gets approved, Alaska Department of Fish & Game, local representatives, and pink salmon fishermen themselves are stuck in a holding pattern, not knowing when the money is coming or even who is eligible to receive it.

Alaska man given Coast Guard medal years after girl’s rescue

Associated Press

An Alaska man has received the U.S. Coast Guard’s second-highest civilian honor for saving a girl from drowning when they were both children more than 20 years ago.

Two bridges named after fallen Interior State Troopers

Dan Bross, KUAC

Two Interior Alaska State Troopers killed in the line of duty are having bridges named after them.

Scientists find 1,800-year-old footprint near Fairbanks

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

University of Alaska archaeologists have announced the discovery of an 1,800-year-old human footprint at a site south of Fairbanks. It’s the oldest such footprint ever found in the North American subarctic, and it’s helping archaeologists understand more about the ancient people who lived at the site for more than 14,000 years.

Author, radio host honored as Alaska’s ‘Distinguished Artist’ for 2019

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

You won’t find the work of the 2019 Rasmuson Distinguished Artist hanging in any gallery or echoing through a concert hall. Richard Nelson is a scientist and author foremost, but he is also a performer of the airwaves.