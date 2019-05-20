Algo Nuevo May 19th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, May 19th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448

El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502

MeContaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
401

Veinte Anos
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402

Te Vas Angel Mio
Bobby Madrid/Christina Perea
Promo
SJ Records
308

Navegando Por La Vida
Vick Nash Revue
Promo
Unknown
357

Ella No Sabe
Mazz
Que cante El Mundo
Freddie
402

Quiero Bailar Con Ella
Justicia Band
Promo
Unknown
415

La Ruca No Era Ruca
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
415

Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1127
Rio Rebelde
Marcos Orosco
A Mi Manera
Catalina Records
330

Te Solte La Rienda
Marcos Orosco
A Mi Manera
Catalina Records
451

Sopa De Caracol
Juntos Unidos
Promo
Unknown
451

Enamorada
Candace Vargas
Es Amor
Vargas Production
338

No Tengo Plata Ni Oro
Candace Vargas
Es Amor
Vargas Production
325

Gonna Take A Miracle
Stefani Montiel
Pride and Passion
On the Edge
525

Pa Que Me Sirve La Vida
Bob Gallarza
Pride and Passion
On the Edge
338

Borrachera
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
339

Suavecito
Malo
Greatest Hits
Thump
632

El Silencio De La Noche
Nightlife
Back to Basics
Eskandalo
432

LJ’s Golden Oldies Medley
Little Joe Y La Familia
Promo
Unknown
1145

Munequita
Grupo Pura Sabrozura
Con Toda Su Efervescencia Musical
F.O.G. Sounds
329

Angel De Amor
Grupo Pura Sabrozura
Con Toda Su Efervescencia Musical
F.O.G. Sounds
402

Luna
Ana Gabriel
La Historia De Una Reina
Sony
431

Mi Chicanita
The Galaxies
Promo
Unknown
339

El Que Mande
Robbie Jude
Mala Estrella
PGT
345

El Morro
Robbie Jude
Hechale Otra Vez
PGT
451

Te Confieso
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
348

Fijate
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
400

El Mariachi Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
415

Echame A Mi La Culpa
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
305

La Medallita De Oro
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
406

Como La Flor
August
V Generation
Sound Garden
307

Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
534

Rancheras Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie

