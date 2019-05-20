Algo Nuevo May 19th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, May 19th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

448

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

502

MeContaron Por Ahi

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

401

Veinte Anos

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

402

Te Vas Angel Mio

Bobby Madrid/Christina Perea

Promo

SJ Records

308

Navegando Por La Vida

Vick Nash Revue

Promo

Unknown

357

Ella No Sabe

Mazz

Que cante El Mundo

Freddie

402

Quiero Bailar Con Ella

Justicia Band

Promo

Unknown

415

La Ruca No Era Ruca

Ray Camacho

Pecadora

Cobalt

415

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1127

Rio Rebelde

Marcos Orosco

A Mi Manera

Catalina Records

330

Te Solte La Rienda

Marcos Orosco

A Mi Manera

Catalina Records

451

Sopa De Caracol

Juntos Unidos

Promo

Unknown

451

Enamorada

Candace Vargas

Es Amor

Vargas Production

338

No Tengo Plata Ni Oro

Candace Vargas

Es Amor

Vargas Production

325

Gonna Take A Miracle

Stefani Montiel

Pride and Passion

On the Edge

525

Pa Que Me Sirve La Vida

Bob Gallarza

Pride and Passion

On the Edge

338

Borrachera

Sangre Joven

Promo

SJ Records

339

Suavecito

Malo

Greatest Hits

Thump

632

El Silencio De La Noche

Nightlife

Back to Basics

Eskandalo

432

LJ’s Golden Oldies Medley

Little Joe Y La Familia

Promo

Unknown

1145

Munequita

Grupo Pura Sabrozura

Con Toda Su Efervescencia Musical

F.O.G. Sounds

329

Angel De Amor

Grupo Pura Sabrozura

Con Toda Su Efervescencia Musical

F.O.G. Sounds

402

Luna

Ana Gabriel

La Historia De Una Reina

Sony

431

Mi Chicanita

The Galaxies

Promo

Unknown

339

El Que Mande

Robbie Jude

Mala Estrella

PGT

345

El Morro

Robbie Jude

Hechale Otra Vez

PGT

451

Te Confieso

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

348

Fijate

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

400

El Mariachi Loco

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

415

Echame A Mi La Culpa

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Randall

305

La Medallita De Oro

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Randall

406

Como La Flor

August

V Generation

Sound Garden

307

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

534

Rancheras Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie