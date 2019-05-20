Algo Nuevo May 19th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, May 19th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502
MeContaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
401
Veinte Anos
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402
Te Vas Angel Mio
Bobby Madrid/Christina Perea
Promo
SJ Records
308
Navegando Por La Vida
Vick Nash Revue
Promo
Unknown
357
Ella No Sabe
Mazz
Que cante El Mundo
Freddie
402
Quiero Bailar Con Ella
Justicia Band
Promo
Unknown
415
La Ruca No Era Ruca
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
415
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1127
Rio Rebelde
Marcos Orosco
A Mi Manera
Catalina Records
330
Te Solte La Rienda
Marcos Orosco
A Mi Manera
Catalina Records
451
Sopa De Caracol
Juntos Unidos
Promo
Unknown
451
Enamorada
Candace Vargas
Es Amor
Vargas Production
338
No Tengo Plata Ni Oro
Candace Vargas
Es Amor
Vargas Production
325
Gonna Take A Miracle
Stefani Montiel
Pride and Passion
On the Edge
525
Pa Que Me Sirve La Vida
Bob Gallarza
Pride and Passion
On the Edge
338
Borrachera
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
339
Suavecito
Malo
Greatest Hits
Thump
632
El Silencio De La Noche
Nightlife
Back to Basics
Eskandalo
432
LJ’s Golden Oldies Medley
Little Joe Y La Familia
Promo
Unknown
1145
Munequita
Grupo Pura Sabrozura
Con Toda Su Efervescencia Musical
F.O.G. Sounds
329
Angel De Amor
Grupo Pura Sabrozura
Con Toda Su Efervescencia Musical
F.O.G. Sounds
402
Luna
Ana Gabriel
La Historia De Una Reina
Sony
431
Mi Chicanita
The Galaxies
Promo
Unknown
339
El Que Mande
Robbie Jude
Mala Estrella
PGT
345
El Morro
Robbie Jude
Hechale Otra Vez
PGT
451
Te Confieso
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
348
Fijate
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
400
El Mariachi Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
415
Echame A Mi La Culpa
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
305
La Medallita De Oro
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
406
Como La Flor
August
V Generation
Sound Garden
307
Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
534
Rancheras Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie