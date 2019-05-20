Night Music: May 18th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

Here is the Night Music Playlist for May 18th, 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

8:00 – 9:00

Time and Tide
Basia Trzetrzelewska
Time and Tide
Epic EK 40767
4:03

Freeze Thaw
Basia Trzetrzelewska
Time and Tide
Epic EK 40767
3:57

Sight Unheard
Jamie Baum
Sight Unheard
GM3031 CD
8:17

Aftermath
Jamie Baum
Sight Unheard
GM3031 CD
7:38

Ganga
Mario Bauza / Calzado
Tanga
Messidor 15819-2
5:20

Mambo Rincon
Mario Bauza / Santos
Tanga
Messidor 15819-2
4:55

A Change of Heart
John Beasley
A Change of Heart
Windham Hill 10145-2
6:29

The Call
John Beasley
A Change of Heart
Windham Hill 10145-2
6:12

Straighten Up & Fly Right
Beachfront Property / Cole
Straight UP
Cexton CR 0316
2:33

9:00 – 10:00

Danny Boy
Edward Simon, Stephen Keogh, Phillip Dunkin
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:04

Tower of Soul
Patrick Yandall
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:10

Waiting for a Hit
Dan Berg and the Gestalt
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
5:40

Migration
Aimua Eghobamien
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:38

The Last Line
Bastian Weinhold
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:07

When I Fall in Love
The Demarjon Trio / Young
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:34

Habibi Bounce
David “Fuze” Fiuczynski
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:59

You’re Always With Somebody New
Sony Holland
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
3:23

Babe of the Night
Elixir / Hazzard-Watkins
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
3:51

The Cat Song
Robin Bienemann
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
3:39

P.S. I Love You
Emme St. James and her Jazz Gentlemen / Mercer
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:49

