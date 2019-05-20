Night Music: May 18th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for May 18th, 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Time and Tide

Basia Trzetrzelewska

Time and Tide

Epic EK 40767

4:03

Freeze Thaw

Basia Trzetrzelewska

Time and Tide

Epic EK 40767

3:57

Sight Unheard

Jamie Baum

Sight Unheard

GM3031 CD

8:17

Aftermath

Jamie Baum

Sight Unheard

GM3031 CD

7:38

Ganga

Mario Bauza / Calzado

Tanga

Messidor 15819-2

5:20

Mambo Rincon

Mario Bauza / Santos

Tanga

Messidor 15819-2

4:55

A Change of Heart

John Beasley

A Change of Heart

Windham Hill 10145-2

6:29

The Call

John Beasley

A Change of Heart

Windham Hill 10145-2

6:12

Straighten Up & Fly Right

Beachfront Property / Cole

Straight UP

Cexton CR 0316

2:33

9:00 – 10:00

Danny Boy

Edward Simon, Stephen Keogh, Phillip Dunkin

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:04

Tower of Soul

Patrick Yandall

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:10

Waiting for a Hit

Dan Berg and the Gestalt

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

5:40

Migration

Aimua Eghobamien

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:38

The Last Line

Bastian Weinhold

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:07

When I Fall in Love

The Demarjon Trio / Young

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

5:34

Habibi Bounce

David “Fuze” Fiuczynski

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

5:59

You’re Always With Somebody New

Sony Holland

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

3:23

Babe of the Night

Elixir / Hazzard-Watkins

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

3:51

The Cat Song

Robin Bienemann

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

3:39

P.S. I Love You

Emme St. James and her Jazz Gentlemen / Mercer

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:49