Alaska Morning News: Tuesday, May 21, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast

Two dead after floatplane crashes near Annette Island

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Two people are dead after a DeHavilland Beaver operated by Taquan Air went down near Metlakatla Monday.

Alaska Tribal Child Welfare Compact negotiations break down

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

The compact between Alaska Native tribes, tribal organizations and the state Department of Health and Social Services gave tribes more control over their children’s welfare.

8 a.m. Newscast

House hearing spotlights school funding

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

An Alaska House hearing on Monday may have offered a preview of a legal

battle over state funding for public schools.

PFAS contamination found in Yakutat wells

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

State officials say they’ll soon begin shipping water to Yakutat after contamination was found in wells near the Southeast city’s state-owned airport.