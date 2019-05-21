Alaska Morning News: Tuesday, May 21, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast
Two dead after floatplane crashes near Annette Island
Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan
Two people are dead after a DeHavilland Beaver operated by Taquan Air went down near Metlakatla Monday.
Alaska Tribal Child Welfare Compact negotiations break down
Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel
The compact between Alaska Native tribes, tribal organizations and the state Department of Health and Social Services gave tribes more control over their children’s welfare.
8 a.m. Newscast
House hearing spotlights school funding
Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau
An Alaska House hearing on Monday may have offered a preview of a legal
battle over state funding for public schools.
PFAS contamination found in Yakutat wells
Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau
State officials say they’ll soon begin shipping water to Yakutat after contamination was found in wells near the Southeast city’s state-owned airport.