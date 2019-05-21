Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Victims in floatplane crash near Metlakatla identified

Leila Kheiry and Wesley Early, KRBD – Ketchikan

The investigation into Monday’s fatal floatplane crash near Metlakatla on Annette Island has begun, and both victims have been identified.

Legal views conflict on Alaska school funding law

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Lawyers for the Alaska Legislature and Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration offer contrasting views on whether a law enacted last year will fund schools next year — or whether a new bill is needed.

State agencies disagree over major well bonding increase for oil companies

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

In recent years, a few small oil companies have gone bankrupt in Alaska, leaving the state or other landowners on the hook for cleaning up the wells they left behind.

Alaska-based fighters intercept 6 Russian aircraft flying near Alaska

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

According to NORAD, there were two separate incidents in the international airspace near Alaska, neither of which violated U.S. air sovereignty.

Environmental worries persist as Northern Edge grows

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

With increasing military interest in the Arctic, many coastal communities worry about the effects of large training exercises in Alaska waters.

New icebreaker won’t have much time for the Arctic, says Coast Guard boss

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The Coast Guard expects to launch the first of three new icebreakers in 2024, but don’t expect to see much of it in Alaska.

Alaska officially parting ways with fast ferries

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaska is officially surplusing its fast ferries. Local governments and state agencies have been asked to submit proposals according to a public notice that appeared Monday on a state website.

Skagway looks into developing a local ferry authority

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

As the Alaska Marine Highway System faces deep budget cuts, Skagway’s Marine Highway Ad Hoc Committee has been examining the potential to create a locally governed ferry service for the Upper Lynn Canal.

ADN report: 1 in 3 Alaska villages lacks law enforcement

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Daily News on Sunday launched a project in partnership with ProPublica – the independent journalism nonprofit funding some of the work – called “Lawless,” which they describe as the most comprehensive look ever at law enforcement in rural Alaska.