Alaska Morning News: Wednesday, May 22, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast
Alaska-based fighters intercept 6 Russian aircraft flying near Alaska
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media
Alaska-based fighter jets intercepted half a dozen Russian military aircraft Monday.
According to NORAD, there were two separate incidents in the international airspace near Alaska, neither of which violated U.S. air sovereignty.
Victims in floatplane crash near Metlakatla identified
Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan
The passenger was 31-year-old Sarah Luna of Anchorage, an epidemiologist with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. The pilot was 51-year-old Ron Rash of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
3 rescued after plane crashes in Prince William Sound
Associated Press
Officials say all three people on board the Cessna A185F Skywagon were picked up Tuesday by good Samaritans following the crash.
8 a.m. Newscast
Coast Guard cutter captain relieved of duty after investigation of crew member death
Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer
The U.S. Coast Guard temporarily relieved the commanding officer of the Homer-based Cutter Hickory Tuesday after it concluded its investigation into the death of one the vessel’s crew members.
Environmental worries persist as Northern Edge grows
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The Northern Edge military exercises are underway across huge sections of Southcentral and Interior Alaska. A persistent complaint in several of Alaska’s coastal communities centers on the environmental impacts of so much activity at a time of year when large numbers of animals are migrating and commercial fishing is beginning.
State plans fast ferry sale
Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau
Alaska is officially surplusing its fast ferries. Local governments and state agencies have been asked to submit proposals according to a public notice that appeared Monday on a state website.