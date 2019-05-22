Alaska Morning News: Wednesday, May 22, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast

Alaska-based fighters intercept 6 Russian aircraft flying near Alaska

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media

Alaska-based fighter jets intercepted half a dozen Russian military aircraft Monday.

According to NORAD, there were two separate incidents in the international airspace near Alaska, neither of which violated U.S. air sovereignty.

Victims in floatplane crash near Metlakatla identified

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

The passenger was 31-year-old Sarah Luna of Anchorage, an epidemiologist with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. The pilot was 51-year-old Ron Rash of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

3 rescued after plane crashes in Prince William Sound

Associated Press

Officials say all three people on board the Cessna A185F Skywagon were picked up Tuesday by good Samaritans following the crash.

8 a.m. Newscast

Coast Guard cutter captain relieved of duty after investigation of crew member death

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

The U.S. Coast Guard temporarily relieved the commanding officer of the Homer-based Cutter Hickory Tuesday after it concluded its investigation into the death of one the vessel’s crew members.

Environmental worries persist as Northern Edge grows

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Northern Edge military exercises are underway across huge sections of Southcentral and Interior Alaska. A persistent complaint in several of Alaska’s coastal communities centers on the environmental impacts of so much activity at a time of year when large numbers of animals are migrating and commercial fishing is beginning.

State plans fast ferry sale

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaska is officially surplusing its fast ferries. Local governments and state agencies have been asked to submit proposals according to a public notice that appeared Monday on a state website.