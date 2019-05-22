Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Palmer man dies in Prince William Sound floatplane crash

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

A 75-year-old Mat-Su borough man was killed in a Tuesday floatplane crash in Prince William Sound.

NTSB releases preliminary report on May 13 mid-air collision

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report for a fatal May 13 mid-air collision of two flightseeing planes in Southeast Alaska.

House bill seeks full PFD this year, with lower amounts in the future

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The House bill could provide the basis for breaking the current impasse over the budget and permanent fund dividends. But it’s unclear how much support there is for the bill in the Legislature.

ANWR fight not over for Democrats in Congress

Liz Ruskin, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Washington D.C.

Democrats in Washington, D.C. are still hoping to block drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The latest attempt surfaced at a U.S. House committee meeting.

Anchorage adopts Climate Action Plan

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

With more than 100 pages, the document sets ambitious goals, like reducing the city’s carbon emissions by 80 percent within about 30 years.

Juneau protesters rally in support of abortion access

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Rallies took place across the country Tuesday as abortion rights supporters spoke out against the recent passage of more restrictive legislation in several states.

Kenai radio reporter claims she was attacked while covering Soldtona abortion rally

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

While reporting on a rally against abortion bans in Soldotna yesterday, the news director of KSRM Radio on the Kenai Peninsula says she was assaulted by someone driving by.

Akiak loses a mile of riverbank to erosion

Greg Kim, KYUK – Bethel

People in Akiak woke up on Monday to find their smokehouses in the river. Massive erosion along the riverbank had eaten those structures earlier that morning.

Coast Guard cutter captain relieved of duty after investigation of crew member death

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

The U.S. Coast Guard temporarily relieved the commanding officer of the Homer-based Cutter Hickory Tuesday after it concluded its investigation into the death of one the vessel’s crew members.

Former Naknek Electric Association manager sentenced for embezzling over $500,000

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

Donna Vukich, 60, was sentenced to almost three years in prison for misappropriating funds from the utility. Federal authorities said this is the largest embezzlement from an organization receiving federal funds ever prosecuted in Alaska.

DEC extends public comment period for Palmer Project permits

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

Wednesday was the deadline to submit comments to the state on a controversial mineral exploration project near Haines. The public had 30 days to review Constantine Metal Resource’s plan for managing waste during the excavation of a mile-long access tunnel.

US Postal Service announced Tlikakila River stamp

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

An Alaska river in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve is now on a national postage stamp. The United States Postal Service yesterday announced a new stamp series of 12 wild and scenic rivers from around the country.