Alaska Morning News: Thursday, May 23, 2019

Akiak loses a mile of riverbank to erosion

Greg Kim, KYUK – Bethel

People in Akiak woke up on Monday to find their smokehouses in the river. Now city officials say multiple homes are in imminent danger.

NTSB releases preliminary report on May 13 mid-air collision

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report for a fatal May 13 mid-air collision of two flightseeing planes in Southeast Alaska. Both flightseeing planes were returning to Ketchikan from a tour of Misty Fjords National Monument, carrying visitors from the cruise ship Royal Princess.

Russian bombers, fighter jets intercepted on Tuesday

Emily Hofstaedter, KNOM – Nome

North American Aerospace Defense Command Capt. Cameron Hillier confirmed two Russian TU-95 BEAR bombers flying in neutral airspace were met by two American F-22s.

House bill seeks full PFD this year, with lower amounts in the future

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

A new bill introduced in the Alaska House of Representatives on Wednesday would provide Alaskans with a roughly $3,000 permanent fund dividend this year, but it would reduce dividends in future years.

Dead gray whale found on Kodiak is Alaska’s third this year

Associated Press

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a gray whale spotted Tuesday on Kodiak Island is part of an unusually high number of gray whale deaths along the West Coast this year.