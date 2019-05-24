An inside look at college boys becoming men

In her newest bestselling book Fraternity, investigative journalist Alexandra Robbins takes a deep dive into the world of college fraternities and the struggles young men encounter as they navigate the challenges experienced by young men as they move from boyhood into manhood. Next on Line One, join co-host Prentiss Pemberton for a discussion on frat culture and boys becoming men.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUEST:

Alexandra Robbins, author of “Fraternity”

