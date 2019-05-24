An inside look at college boys becoming men

In her newest bestselling book Fraternity, investigative journalist Alexandra Robbins takes a deep dive into the world of college fraternities and the struggles young men encounter as they navigate the challenges experienced by young men as they move from boyhood into manhood. Next on Line One, join co-host Prentiss Pemberton for a discussion on frat culture and boys becoming men.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUEST:
- Alexandra Robbins, author of “Fraternity”
LINKS:
- Is greek life worth saving?
- 10 ways Greek life prepares you for real life
- Fraternities’ problem isn’t the partying—it’s the toxic masculinity at their core
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: