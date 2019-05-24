Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 24, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

A judge blocked a Trump plan for a controversial road through an Alaska wildlife refuge. Now the administration is appealing.

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Lawyers for the Trump administration are appealing a decision by federal judge Sharon Gleason that blocked a land exchange that was supposed to lead to construction of a road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge on the Alaska Peninsula.

Dunleavy says second special session could happen on the road system, listing Mat-Su as an option

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Governor Mike Dunleavy’s office is considering sites in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and elsewhere on the road system for a possible second special session.

Climate change looks different in Southeast Alaska. Here’s how tribes are planning for that.

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has a climate change adaptation plan. It wants the region to be included in the climate change discussion.

1 dead, 2 hurt in Parks Highway collision

Associated Press

One person has died and two others were injured in a crash on the Parks Highway.

Kake tribe urges renaming Saginaw Bay over ‘Kake War’ connection

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

State lawmakers have endorsed an Alaska Native tribe’s effort to change the name of Saginaw Bay to Skanax Bay. The body of water off Kuiui Island was named for the U.S. warship that laid waste to three Tlingit villages near present-day Kake in 1869.

Study on Iliamna Lake seal teeth adds to debate on conservation status

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

The elusive seals that reside in Bristol Bay’s Iliamna Lake have long been a mystery. While wildlife managers treat them the same as marine harbor seals, a new study supports what traditional knowledge has long held – that they are a distinct, freshwater population.

AK: The end of Wrangell’s king salmon derby leaves locals longing

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

King salmon fishing in Alaska is political — but for those who can’t do it this summer, it’s also personal.

49 Voices: Frank Hauser of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Frank Hauser in Anchorage. Hauser is principal of Robert Service High School in Anchorage and was selected last week by the Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals as 2019 Principal of the Year.