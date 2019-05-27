Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 27, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Kenai Peninsula rocked by early morning 5.8 quake

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Southern Kenai Peninsula residents and visitors in town for Memorial Day Weekend were woken up by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake early Monday morning.

Bill aims to make health care coverage for school districts cheaper

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

House Bill 156 would allow municipalities, University of Alaska employees and school districts to opt-in to the state’s health care program.

Marine Highway cuts could mean trouble for aspiring Susitna Valley ranchers

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

In the Northern Susitna Valley, things like the Alaska Marine Highway System don’t often come high on the priority list, but for one family, cuts to the state’s ferry system could have a significant impact on their new business.

Southeast Alaska experiencing first recorded extreme drought

Associated Press

The wettest region in Alaska is experiencing the first extreme drought recorded by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

High winds expand west perimeter of ongoing Alaska wildfire

Associated Press

A wildfire that has burned in Alaska since April has expanded due to high winds.

To get a count on bowhead whales, North Slope scientists head out onto the sea ice

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“They’re just so graceful and beautiful. Every time I see a whale I get excited,” said biologist Craig George. “I’ve seen thousands and thousands. It’s always like seeing a bowhead for the first time.”

Using local foods, a Juneau middle school teacher demystifies cooking for kids

Zoe Grueskin, KTOO – Juneau

For kids who’ve never cooked, smoking their own salmon might seem out of reach. But a Juneau teacher believes it’s just another life skill his students can master — and he shows them how to do it.

Kipnuk celebrates life of late high school basketball star Keoni Aliralria at graduation

Greg Kim, KYUK – Bethel

In Kipnuk, seniors finished on May 10, concluding a difficult school year in which senior basketball star Keoni Aliralria passed away from cancer. At graduation, diplomas were awarded to all the graduates, including Aliralria.