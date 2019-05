According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 5.8 quake’s epicenter (shown as a large red dot in the bottom left corner) was about 60 miles southwest of Homer. (Screenshot of Alaska Earthquake Center)

Southern Kenai Peninsula residents and visitors in town for Memorial Day Weekend were woken up by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake early Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake’s epicenter was about 60 miles southwest of Homer. No tsunami warning was issued.

Many on social media said books and pictures fell off their walls during the quake. No major damage was immediately reported following the event.