Vote on People Mover route changes

Until the end of this month, People Mover is inviting citizens to vote for bus route changes they most like. Voting is done via email. Voters get to select their top three proposals out of about 30. Winning proposals will be costed out in the fall, and depending on available funding, implemented over time.

Don’t get TOO excited. Funding issues being what they are right now in our state, transit officials anticipate one or two changes over the next couple of years. BUT…this is a chance to tell transit planners what additions are most important to you. Is that the ability to hop a ride to the public library? Or scoot out Old Seward Highway to Dimond on a People Mover? Or maybe add a loop into West Anchorage?

On our next Hometown Alaska, we’ll talk to transit officials, and to members of the public transit advisory board. We’ll run through the proposals, which can be grouped geographically and by service area. And we’ll explain how you can vote.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Bart Rudolph , People Mover transit planner

, People Mover transit planner Member, Public Transit Advisory Board

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE: