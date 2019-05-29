Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

‘Enough is enough’: Attorney General Barr hears from Native leaders about rural justice problems

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Barr will spend four days traveling around Alaska, learning about the unique challenges rural areas, particularly villages, face.

Dunleavy calls for state budget, while senators discuss separate PFD bill

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Gov. Mike Dunleavy sent a message to state workers Wednesday afternoon, saying layoff notices would go out if the Legislature hasn’t passed a budget by June 14.

Two victims of Whitehorse plane crash were Palmer-based NPS employees

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Two people killed in a small plane crash in Whitehorse, Canada Monday, were Alaska-based National Park Service employees.

Local trucking company could get LNG transport contract

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The board of directors for the utility that distributes natural gas in the Fairbanks area will consider awarding a three-year contract next week to a locally based trucking company to haul liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from a plant near Wasilla to Fairbanks, mainly over the Parks Highway.

Southeast in for hazy skies this week

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Hazy skies observed Monday over much of Alaska’s southeast panhandle is expected to linger over the next few days. A high pressure system has effectively kept a lid on the atmosphere.

Anchorage sets record for rain in May

Associated Press

Alaska’s largest city has set a record for rain in May.

Aggressive bear killed SE of Wrangell

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

State and federal law enforcement officers killed a brown bear Sunday May 26 on the mainland southeast of Wrangell. They believe it was the same bear that was threatening some campers in the area.

Alaska man charged with assaulting mother, blaming bear

Associated Press

A 50-year-old Alaska man suspected of assaulting his mother told investigating officers that she had been attacked by a bear.

Anchorage ‘re-entry walk’ offers glimpse of path out of prison

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Re-entering the community after incarceration can be complicated. In Anchorage, a unique tour gives people a glimpse at what it can entail.

Spruce pollen blooms look ominous but are nothing to sneeze at

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

For those who suffer from seasonal allergies, spring means red eyes, mucus and fits of sneezing. This year, the Lynn Canal has seen a remarkable tree pollen bloom.

Kids in Space: Dillingham Elementary challenges the stars

Tyler Thompson, KDLG – Dillingham

Dillingham fourth graders were treated to an out-of-this-world experience. Students launched a weather balloon into outer space last month. The experiment was a chance for the students to view Dillingham from beyond the earth’s atmosphere.

Swan recovering at Sitka’s Raptor Center

Nina Sparling, KCAW – Sitka

Sitka locals came to the rescue of a feathered hiker this weekend. Stranded on a mountain trail, the wanderer soon found help.