Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 30, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

﻿﻿﻿﻿ ﻿﻿﻿﻿

BP and ExxonMobil commit up to $20 million to Alaska LNG

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

It’s the first time in years that private industry in the state has pitched in money to move the gasline project forward.

Interior: Arctic Refuge lease sale still on track for 2019

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Trump administration remains on track to hold an oil lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge this year, a top Interior Department official today confirmed.

Koyukuk man detained on suspicion of first-degree murder

Associated Press

A man from the Yukon River village of Koyukuk has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Donlin studying how proposed gold mine could impact smelt in the Kuskokwim River

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

The May smelt run on the Kuskokwim river heralds the arrival of king salmon and other traditional subsistence food. There had been almost no studies on the small fish until Donlin Gold proposed building one of the biggest gold mines in the world in the river delta. The company says the data they’re collecting will help determine how future barge traffic from the mine will impact the smelts. But residents who oppose the mine say the study isn’t enough.

33-month sentence in theft of ancient mammoth tusk

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Prosecutors believe it’s only the second time a case has been charged under a little-known law meant to curb illegal traffic in natural artifacts and historical relics.

As sea ice melts, fish are showing up farther north off Alaska. A federal fishing trip will investigate if they’re sticking around.

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Two summers ago, federal scientists discovered something shocking: The Northern Bering Sea was teeming with cod and pollock. Those two commercially valuable species had never been found in such large huge numbers that far north.

UAF’s Toolik Field begins summer research

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Summer research is ramping up at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Toolik Field station north of the Brooks Range.

Juneau struggles to keep up as junk cars continue piling up

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Like many communities in Alaska, Juneau has no roads leading in or out. That presents a problem when it comes to getting rid of vehicles no one wants anymore.

Remove your rings and get out your card-blanket: a table-side view of one of Utqiaġvik’s most animated card games

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

There’s a card game played all over Alaska. It’s chaotic, competitive, and lightning fast. It goes by many names — but on the North Slope it’s known as: Snerts!