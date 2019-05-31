Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 31, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Suspect in village fatal shooting makes self-defense claim

Associated Press

A man charged with first-degree murder in a Yukon River village told investigators he acted in self-defense.

Attorney General Barr says ‘very basics of public safety are lacking in the villages’

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

The visit to Western Alaska continues Barr’s tour of the state, meeting with public officials and Alaska Native leaders to discuss public safety, the lack of law enforcement in rural communities and how the federal government can help.

Pilot dies in crash of experimental airplane near Wasilla

Associated Press

Wasilla police say the pilot who died Thursday in a crash near the Wasilla Airport was flying a home-built airplane.

NTSB releases preliminary report for Metlakatla floatplane crash

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

The preliminary report on the fatal May 20 floatplane crash near Metlakatla was released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Friday.

UAF relocating long-standing reindeer herd off campus farm

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Fairbanks plans to relocate reindeer from a campus farm to an Alaska Native owned ranch in Delta Junction this summer.

Federal researchers open formal investigation into gray whale deaths, including Alaska’s

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Friday that the 70 dead whales seen this year it constitutes an “unusual mortality event.”

Dunleavy taps former aide for vacant Board of Fish seat

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has tapped his former legislative aide to serve on the Board of Fisheries. Matanuska-Susitna Borough resident John Wood is largely unknown by fishing groups.

Searchers work to recover Napaskiak man who drowned in Kuskokwim River

Greg Kim, KYUK – Bethel

Paul Kaganak fell into the Kuskokwim River two Saturdays ago. Since then, dozens of men and women from Scammon Bay to Akiachak have volunteered to drag the river to find him.

AK: Silver-haired Haines athletes go for gold

Claire Stremple, KHNS – Haines

Competitors in Haines are gearing up for the National Senior Games. The golden years are no time to slow down–they’re a time to bring home gold medals.

49 Voices: Shane Baldwin of St. Paul

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

This week we’re hearing from Shane Baldwin in St. Paul. Baldwin makes his living as a halibut fisherman.