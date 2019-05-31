Formidable women of Alaska

Alaskan women love adventures and challenges in the outdoors. The stories on our next show will focus on some epic adventures and projects that are led by Alaskan women. In the first segment of the show, we’ll be talking with Lee Hart and Jill Simek. Lee produced the short film Blue about a little girl in Valdez who dreams of riding a fat bike in the mountains. Jill was one of the riders in the film. In the second segment, we’ll chat with Lael Wilcox, an internationally known endurance cyclist from Anchorage. She’ll catch us up on what she has been doing since the last time she was on Outdoor Explorer two years ago.
GUESTS:
Segment 1: Producer Lee Hart and rider Jill Simek: short film Blue
Segment 2: Lael Wilcox, endurance cyclist
LINKS:
- The short film, Blue, filmed in Valdez
- Valdez Adventure Alliance
- Valdez Fat Bike Bash
- Anchorage GRIT (Girls Riding Into Tomorrow)
- Lael Wilcox website; includes information about Lael Rides Alaska Women’s Scholarship
