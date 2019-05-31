Infant, child and adolescent wellness

Childhood is a time of significant developmental change. Along with this enormous growth, come some expected and unexpected challenges to a child’s health and wellness. Dr. Thad Woodard discusses childhood wellness and looks at common challenges, risks, and illnesses kids face as they grow toward adulthood. Join host Prentiss Pemberton for Line One.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUEST:

Dr. Thad Woodard, MD, Alaska Center for Pediatrics

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

