Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 3, 2019

Bill would provide $1,600, with aim of growing permanent fund

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

A new bill in the state Senate would provide for a sixteen hundred dollar Permanent Fund Dividend this year. It would keep state spending on the dividend within the mandates of a law passed last year that aims to allow the fund to grow by keeping draws from fund earnings at a sustainable level.

Juvenile shoots 2 in woods off Anchorage arena

Associated Press

Anchorage police are looking for a suspect who shot two people, killing one, on Sunday near a trail in the heart of the city.

A stretch of the Denali Park Road sits atop a creeping landslide. And it’s picking up speed.

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Officials at Denali National Park and Preserve are studying whether the existing path of the park’s 92-mile road can be spared from a creeping landslide, in what scientists say could be a preview of Denali’s future as its permafrost thaws.

Felony count climbs to 13 in sexual assault case against Sitka doctor

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Two more felony sexual assault charges have been brought against a Sitka physician, bringing the total now to 13.

Alaskans weigh in over Carnival Corporation’s deal with federal prosecutors

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

As Carnival Corporation executives appeared Monday in a federal courtroom in Miami to answer for felony probation violations, Southeast Alaskans penned letters to the court urging the judge to take tough action.

Alaska’s Tlikakila and Koyukuk Rivers get own Forever Stamps

Amy Mostafa, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Two of Alaska’s rivers are now featured on their own postage stamps on sale across the country.

Ground broken at soon-to-be SEARHC hospital in Wrangell

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Work has started on Wrangell’s new hospital. A tribal nonprofit health consortium is replacing the city-owned medical center that had been struggling financially.

‘Sketches of Schizophrenia’ captures Anchorage family’s struggle

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Author Marin Sardy grew up in Anchorage, fishing, hiking and camping with her family — all experiences Sardy remembers fondly. But she also saw her brother, who suffered from schizophrenia, go from a hearty, adventurous Alaska man, to living homeless in Anchorage.