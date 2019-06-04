Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Bill to fund full, $3,000 PFD fails narrowly in state Senate

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The bill would require an additional $1.3 billion in combined cuts to state spending and savings.

Tanker crash spills 2,000 gallons of diesel on Dalton Highway

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

A tanker truck wrecked on the Dalton Highway 40 miles north of Livengood today and spilled 2-thousand gallons of diesel fuel.

University of Alaska task force looking at potential restructure of UA system

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A University of Alaska formed task force will look at options for restructuring the UA system. The Board of Regents voted last month to form the task force.

As some sea star populations make a comeback, scientists may have found cause of ‘wasting disease’

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Along the West Coast, there are signs that sea stars are recovering from what’s known as a wasting disease epidemic that began around 2013. Stars suffering from the disease literally melt away within 48 hours of the first sign of sickness. Scientists once thought it was caused by a virus or another pathogen, but now they think it may actually be another sign of climate change.

This ice cream stand was constructed out of local wood. Here’s why that’s unique.

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

There are still questions about how to make the young growth timber industry viable in Southeast Alaska. But some customers are seeking out the material.

NOAA is trying to encourage more observers to report sexual harassment

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

NOAA observers jump on board hundreds of vessels each year to make sure commercial fishers are following regulations. But many of the women who perform these duties say they experience sexual harassment.

Constantine releases Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Palmer Project

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

Constantine has been exploring minerals at the Palmer Project for over a decade. The main mineral deposits that have been discovered contain copper, zinc, gold, silver and barite.

Alaska or bust! Racers set out on paddleboards, outrigger canoe, sailboats and skiffs

Tom Banse, Northwest News Network

The 750-mile Race to Alaska starts in Port Townsend, WA, and has been compared to the Iditarod — but with a chance of drowning or getting eaten by a bear.