Tanker crash spills 2,000 gallons of diesel on Dalton Highway

The incident took place at MP 36 Dalton Highway, 40 miles North of Livengood, Alaska. (Screenshot of Alaska DEC situation report)

A tanker truck wrecked on the Dalton Highway 40 miles north of Livengood Tuesday and spilled 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

A situation report issued this afternoon by the state Department of Environmental Conservation says the truck driver lost control at milepost 36 of the Dalton at about 3 p.m. and rolled the rig.

The report doesn’t say whether the driver was injured. It says most of the diesel in the 9,500-gallon tanker that was in tow spilled onto the ground, and it says all but an estimated 2,000 gallons was recovered.

The report says workers with Fairbanks-based Big State Logistics, which owned the truck, were on-site soon after the wreck and recovered some of the spilled diesel. It says company workers and DEC staff were on-site surveying the spill.