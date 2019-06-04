Traveling Music 6-9-19

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
6-9-19
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Valley of Strathmore
Jim Malcolm / Andy M. Stewart
The First Cold Day
www.JimMalcolm.com
4:44
This Beggar’s Heart
Maura O’Connell / Darrell Scott
Naked with friends
Sugar Hill
3:40
Jock O’Hazeldean
Hugh Morrison / Traditional
Scotland is Free
www.hughmorrison.com
2:58
Katy Cruel
Linda Thompson with John Doyle, guitar / Traditional
Versatile Heart
Rounder
2:21
The Ditching Boy
Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson
The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson
Island
3:04
Dimming of the Day
Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson
The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson
Island
3:50
Catch and Kiss the Romp, Rise Ye Lazy Fellow – instrumentals
Mairearad Green and Mike Vass / traditional
A Day A Month
Mairearadgreen.co.uk
2:12
If I Never Spend a Morning Without You
Andy M. Stewart, Manus Lunny / Andy M. Stewart
At It Again
Green Linnet
5:06
I Don’t Know Why
Marua O’Connell / Shawn Colvin
A Real Life Story
Warner Brothers
3:55
The Bonny Ship the Diamond
Jim Malcolm / Traditional
Sparkling Flash
BeltaneRecords
3:59
The Light Dragoon
Waterson:Carthy / Traditional
Waterson:Carthy
Topic Records
5:08
Sir Patrick Spens
Jim Malcolm / Traditional
Home
Beltane Records
6:18
A Family Tie
Marua O’Connell / Hugh Priestwood
A Real Life Story
Warner Brothers
3:17
When I Get to the Border
Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson
The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson
Island
3:25