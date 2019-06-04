Traveling Music 6-9-19

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

6-9-19

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Valley of Strathmore

Jim Malcolm / Andy M. Stewart

The First Cold Day

www.JimMalcolm.com

4:44

This Beggar’s Heart

Maura O’Connell / Darrell Scott

Naked with friends

Sugar Hill

3:40

Jock O’Hazeldean

Hugh Morrison / Traditional

Scotland is Free

www.hughmorrison.com

2:58

Katy Cruel

Linda Thompson with John Doyle, guitar / Traditional

Versatile Heart

Rounder

2:21

The Ditching Boy

Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson

The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson

Island

3:04

Dimming of the Day

Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson

The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson

Island

3:50

Catch and Kiss the Romp, Rise Ye Lazy Fellow – instrumentals

Mairearad Green and Mike Vass / traditional

A Day A Month

Mairearadgreen.co.uk

2:12

If I Never Spend a Morning Without You

Andy M. Stewart, Manus Lunny / Andy M. Stewart

At It Again

Green Linnet

5:06

I Don’t Know Why

Marua O’Connell / Shawn Colvin

A Real Life Story

Warner Brothers

3:55

The Bonny Ship the Diamond

Jim Malcolm / Traditional

Sparkling Flash

BeltaneRecords

3:59

The Light Dragoon

Waterson:Carthy / Traditional

Waterson:Carthy

Topic Records

5:08

Sir Patrick Spens

Jim Malcolm / Traditional

Home

Beltane Records

6:18

A Family Tie

Marua O’Connell / Hugh Priestwood

A Real Life Story

Warner Brothers

3:17

When I Get to the Border

Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson

The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson

Island

3:25