Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday June 5, 2019

Have Alaska’s US lawmakers read the Mueller report? We asked.

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

You can get an “I read the Mueller Report” button for bragging rights. But no one in Alaska’s congressional delegation can rightfully wear that button. Not yet, anyway.

Murkowski ‘not inclined to be supportive’ of Trump’s Mexico tariff

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says her Republican colleagues are not happy with President Trump’s plan to impose a 5% tariff on all goods from Mexico.

Critics say politics are driving the Dunleavy policy on PFAS contamination

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The decision by Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy’s administration to defer to the Environmental Protection Agency on setting safe levels of PFAS contamination in drinking water came at the direction of the governor’s top political aides.

Two Anchorage juveniles arrested in two separate homicide cases

Wesley Early and Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage police today announced the arrests of two Anchorage boys in two separate homicide investigations.

Tanker crash kills driver, spills 2,000 gallons of diesel on Dalton Highway

Dan Bross and Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

A tanker truck wrecked on the Dalton Highway 40 miles north of Livengood Monday and spilled 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

Senior companions program expanding to keep pace with growing elderly population

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The population of senior citizens in Alaska is growing faster than in any other state, and there aren’t anywhere near enough facilities here to care for them when they’ll need it. So a Fairbanks-based program is helping seniors help themselves, to enable them to remain independent and living at home as long as possible. The organization’s program, like the senior population itself, is expanding.

Potential doubling of Pioneer Home rates draws ire from seniors and their families

Robert Woolsey, KCAw – Sitka

A proposal to more than double the monthly costs for most residents in Alaska’s Pioneer Homes met with stiff opposition during recent public testimony on the issue.

Can the youth climate lawsuit go to trial? A federal appeals court will rule.

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“The courts’ view of it is that the case is unusual enough and novel enough that it would be wise to resolve some of the legal uncertainty before trial rather than after,” said environmental law professor Sean Hecht.

Homer and Anchor Point fishermen in Dog Fish Bay case fined

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Four fishermen from Homer and Anchor Point were found guilty of herding thousands of salmon out of closed waters and illegally harvesting them in 2018.

EPA grants $600,000 to Anchorage for contaminated sites

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage will receive $600,000 from the federal government to study pollution at almost a dozen sites around the city. The Environmental Protection Agency picked the municipality as one of 149 communities across the country to receive Brownfields grants. The program is designed to clean up contaminated properties in order to help spur economic development.