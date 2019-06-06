Algo Nuevo June 2nd, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
506
Vestido Mojado
Sangre Joven
30Th Anniversary
SJ Records
338
Hasta Que Te Vea
Grupo Iluso
Promo
Klazz
329
Mil Recuerdos
Rick Balderama
Promo
ES 335
300
La Bikina
Los Ochoa Bros
Promo
Klazz
332
Mejor Me Voy
Los Ochoa Bros
Promo
Klazz
335
Para Que
Jimencio
Para Que
Promo
301
Cien Canciones
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
342
Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
427
Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
443
Si Piensas Si Quieres
Amigos Para Siempre
Promo
Atlantis
352
Mi Amiga
Amigos Para Siempre
Promo
Atlantis
411
Negra Tomasa
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
459
Boogie Woogie
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
613
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
333
Del Cielo Cayo Una Rosa
James Bowles
Mis Suenos
Big O
348
Cumbia De Santa Fe
James Bowles
Mis Suenos
Big O
309
No Me Se Rajar
James Bowles
Mis Suenos
Big O
309
Dulce Para Amar
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
329
Hoy, Manana Y Despues
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
335
Me Sigo De Frente
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
321
Suavecito
Elida Ryena Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
313
Llevame
Elida Ryena Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
329
La Bamba
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
430
Quedo Pendiente Una Boda
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
425
Lamparitas
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
312
Come On, Let’s Go
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
306
El Asesino
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
341
Me Voy
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
345
Aguita De Melon
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
410
Maldito Amor
Los Arenales
Promo
Tex Sound
419
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
428
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1123
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
411
Por el Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
421
Un Momentito Mas
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
351
Los Dos Sabemos
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
335
Y Por Esa Calle Vive
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
327
Botoncito De Carino
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
311
What the World Needs Now
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529
Old School Jam
Los Desperadoz
Whatever it Takes
Tejas Records
648
Polka Pesadilla
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
352
Cumbia Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
1128