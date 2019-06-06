Algo Nuevo June 2nd, 2019

algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
506

Vestido Mojado
Sangre Joven
30Th Anniversary
SJ Records
338

Hasta Que Te Vea
Grupo Iluso
Promo
Klazz
329

Mil Recuerdos
Rick Balderama
Promo
ES 335
300

La Bikina
Los Ochoa Bros
Promo
Klazz
332

Mejor Me Voy
Los Ochoa Bros
Promo
Klazz
335

Para Que
Jimencio
Para Que
Promo
301

Cien Canciones
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
342

Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
427

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
443

Si Piensas Si Quieres
Amigos Para Siempre
Promo
Atlantis
352

Mi Amiga
Amigos Para Siempre
Promo
Atlantis
411

Negra Tomasa
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
459

Boogie Woogie
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
613

Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433

Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
333

Del Cielo Cayo Una Rosa
James Bowles
Mis Suenos
Big O
348

Cumbia De Santa Fe
James Bowles
Mis Suenos
Big O
309

No Me Se Rajar
James Bowles
Mis Suenos
Big O
309

Dulce Para Amar
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
329

Hoy, Manana Y Despues
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
335

Me Sigo De Frente
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
321

Suavecito
Elida Ryena Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
313

Llevame
Elida Ryena Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
329

La Bamba
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
430

Quedo Pendiente Una Boda
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
425

Lamparitas
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
312

Come On, Let’s Go
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
306

El Asesino
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
341

Me Voy
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
345

Aguita De Melon
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
410

Maldito Amor
Los Arenales
Promo
Tex Sound
419

Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
428

Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1123

Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
411

Por el Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
421

Un Momentito Mas
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
351

Los Dos Sabemos
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
335

Y Por Esa Calle Vive
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
327

Botoncito De Carino
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
311

What the World Needs Now
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529

Old School Jam
Los Desperadoz
Whatever it Takes
Tejas Records
648

Polka Pesadilla
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
352

Cumbia Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
1128

