Algo Nuevo June 2nd, 2019

Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

506

Vestido Mojado

Sangre Joven

30Th Anniversary

SJ Records

338

Hasta Que Te Vea

Grupo Iluso

Promo

Klazz

329

Mil Recuerdos

Rick Balderama

Promo

ES 335

300

La Bikina

Los Ochoa Bros

Promo

Klazz

332

Mejor Me Voy

Los Ochoa Bros

Promo

Klazz

335

Para Que

Jimencio

Para Que

Promo

301

Cien Canciones

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

342

Ritmo De Chunga

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

427

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

443

Si Piensas Si Quieres

Amigos Para Siempre

Promo

Atlantis

352

Mi Amiga

Amigos Para Siempre

Promo

Atlantis

411

Negra Tomasa

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

459

Boogie Woogie

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

613

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

433

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

333

Del Cielo Cayo Una Rosa

James Bowles

Mis Suenos

Big O

348

Cumbia De Santa Fe

James Bowles

Mis Suenos

Big O

309

No Me Se Rajar

James Bowles

Mis Suenos

Big O

309

Dulce Para Amar

Los Cucuys

Me Sigo De Frente

CHR Records

329

Hoy, Manana Y Despues

Los Cucuys

Me Sigo De Frente

CHR Records

335

Me Sigo De Frente

Los Cucuys

Me Sigo De Frente

CHR Records

321

Suavecito

Elida Ryena Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

313

Llevame

Elida Ryena Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

329

La Bamba

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

430

Quedo Pendiente Una Boda

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

425

Lamparitas

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

312

Come On, Let’s Go

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

306

El Asesino

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

341

Me Voy

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

345

Aguita De Melon

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

410

Maldito Amor

Los Arenales

Promo

Tex Sound

419

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

428

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1123

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

411

Por el Amor De Una Mujer

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

421

Un Momentito Mas

Stefani Montiel

Amor Supernatural

VMB

351

Los Dos Sabemos

Stefani Montiel

Amor Supernatural

VMB

335

Y Por Esa Calle Vive

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Randall

327

Botoncito De Carino

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Randall

311

What the World Needs Now

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

529

Old School Jam

Los Desperadoz

Whatever it Takes

Tejas Records

648

Polka Pesadilla

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

352

Cumbia Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

1128