Night Music: June 1st, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for June 1st, 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Angel Eyes
Beachfront Property / Cole
Straight UP
Cexton CR 0316
4:54
Just Among Friends
Gerry Beaudoin Trio
Just Among Friends
Hon CD 5002
3:39
Misty
Gerry Beaudoin Trio / Garner
Just Among Friends
Hon CD 5002
4:29
Secret Love
Joe Beck
Relaxin’
dmp CD-444
9:06
Georgia on My Mind
Joe Beck
Relaxin’
dmp CD-444
6:24
Just You, Just Me
Madeline Bell / Klages
And the Swingmates
RN 005
2:45
Where or When
Madeline Bell / Rodgers, Hart
And the Swingmates
RN 005
3:58
The Dolphin Suite
Teja Bell
Dolphin Smiles
Global Pacific ZK 40719
12:10
Francine
Louie Bellson
Live From New York
Telarc CD-83334
2:58
9:00 – 10:00
Cool Fire
Alan Glover
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:25
Keeper of the Flame
Leslie Lewis
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:24
Opening to the Sun
The Fatum Brothers’ Jazz Orchestra / Saelus
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
3:43
Big Minnacca Boo Boo Blues
Annette Sendak
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
2:45
Ornetthology
Steve Kessler
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:43
Part 1
Jamie Dunphy and Drew Dunphy
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
7:32
Don’cha Go ‘Way Mad
Tom Cunningham Orchestra
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
3:06
Takin’ the 88
Jack Lecompte
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
3:47
New Quixote
Jeff Norem
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:28
Even Now
Warren L. Jones III
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
5:48
Tender is the Night
Brian Hobbs
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:06
Conversion
Kinetic Sound
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:19