Night Music: June 1st, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for June 1st, 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Angel Eyes

Beachfront Property / Cole

Straight UP

Cexton CR 0316

4:54

Just Among Friends

Gerry Beaudoin Trio

Just Among Friends

Hon CD 5002

3:39

Misty

Gerry Beaudoin Trio / Garner

Just Among Friends

Hon CD 5002

4:29

Secret Love

Joe Beck

Relaxin’

dmp CD-444

9:06

Georgia on My Mind

Joe Beck

Relaxin’

dmp CD-444

6:24

Just You, Just Me

Madeline Bell / Klages

And the Swingmates

RN 005

2:45

Where or When

Madeline Bell / Rodgers, Hart

And the Swingmates

RN 005

3:58

The Dolphin Suite

Teja Bell

Dolphin Smiles

Global Pacific ZK 40719

12:10

Francine

Louie Bellson

Live From New York

Telarc CD-83334

2:58

9:00 – 10:00

Cool Fire

Alan Glover

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:25

Keeper of the Flame

Leslie Lewis

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

5:24

Opening to the Sun

The Fatum Brothers’ Jazz Orchestra / Saelus

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

3:43

Big Minnacca Boo Boo Blues

Annette Sendak

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

2:45

Ornetthology

Steve Kessler

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

5:43

Part 1

Jamie Dunphy and Drew Dunphy

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

7:32

Don’cha Go ‘Way Mad

Tom Cunningham Orchestra

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

3:06

Takin’ the 88

Jack Lecompte

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

3:47

New Quixote

Jeff Norem

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:28

Even Now

Warren L. Jones III

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

5:48

Tender is the Night

Brian Hobbs

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:06

Conversion

Kinetic Sound

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:19