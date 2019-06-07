Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 7, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

PFD rally brings out governor’s ardent Mat-Su supporters

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Governor Mike Dunleavy held a rally Thursday night in Wasilla in support of a Permanent Fund Dividend amount that adheres to the law established in 1982. There was no vocal opposition to Dunleavy from the crowd.

Budget deadlock could delay Medicaid payments to health care providers

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Health care advocates said nursing homes and behavioral health providers are among those who may not have large cash reserves to cover costs during a delay.

Could Arctic warming be connected to the dead gray whales in Alaska, and elsewhere? Here’s why scientists are asking.

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Scientists aren’t calling climate change or declining sea ice the smoking gun yet. But they’ve seen enough other events that have come along with Arctic warming, like sea bird die-offs, that they’re asking questions.

Alaska schools now have more guidance on how to teach science in the classroom

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The Alaska State Board of Education unanimously approved new science standards on Friday, which are more detailed about topics like climate change and evolution than standards previously recommended for schools.

Stricter regulations may affected upcoming gillnetter season in Southeast

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

The commercial fishing season is right around the corner for gillnetters in Southeast Alaska. Starting June 16th, the Haines fleet will make its way down Lynn Canal to target hatchery chum salmon.

Kenai hospitality businesses oppose bed tax plan

Associated Press

Members of the Alaska hospitality industry have spoken out against a proposed bed tax.

Juneau icefield researchers resurrect ‘Gorgon Spire’ — a name nearly lost in obscurity

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

An unnamed peak in the Juneau Icefield may get a cool-sounding name dreamt up a half-century ago — but then nearly forgotten.

AK: Meet the Juneau couple who brush their teeth next to history

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The Last Chance Mining Museum is celebrating 25 years of continuous operation. But for the Juneau couple who lives there, it’s been a permanent residence for longer than that.

49 Voices: Kyra Dushkin of Kenai

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Kyra Dushkin from Kenai. Dushkin is a student at the Kenai Peninsula College, hoping to become an OB nurse.